Balentine LLC Sells 214 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $372.55 and a 200-day moving average of $346.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.53.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

