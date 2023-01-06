Balentine LLC Sells 5,119 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.66. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

