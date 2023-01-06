Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,733.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 9.7 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $208.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 673.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.