Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,407 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 594.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 57,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 814.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

