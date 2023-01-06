Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $13,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $146.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

