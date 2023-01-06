Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 804,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nucor by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,625,000 after purchasing an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.05 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.