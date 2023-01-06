Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 35,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 20,595 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $140.75 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.88. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 168.28%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.92.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

