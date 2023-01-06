Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

NYSE NOC opened at $528.52 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

