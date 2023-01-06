Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $4,360,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $495,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 23.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 95,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

