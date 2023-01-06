Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $8,379,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Boeing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BA opened at $204.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.24.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

