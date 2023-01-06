Ballentine Partners LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow Trading Down 7.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $366.32 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $621.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 370.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

