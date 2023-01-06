Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 136.7% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,180 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $168.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

