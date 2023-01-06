Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 671,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.