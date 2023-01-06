Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

