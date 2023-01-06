Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

BBAR opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $837.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

