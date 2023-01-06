Bank of America Begins Coverage on Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 21.47 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

