Bank of America Downgrades BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Neutral

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

BIGC opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $590.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after acquiring an additional 275,829 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 763,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.