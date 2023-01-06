Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.