Barber Financial Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

PG opened at $150.34 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a market capitalization of $358.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

