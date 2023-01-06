Barclays Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $265.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.26.

Stryker Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $249.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $241,841,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

