Barclays Lowers Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $375.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $298.54 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

