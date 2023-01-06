Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.64 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,230 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,544 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $91.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $159.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.