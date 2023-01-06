Barrington Research Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.11. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $251.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.