BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in BCE by 75.9% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BCE by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 680,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

BCE stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

