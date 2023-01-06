Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,667 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Belden worth $86,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 116.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BDC opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.17.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

