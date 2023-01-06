Benchmark Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,931,396 shares in the company, valued at $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

