Benchmark Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Stock analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.
AppLovin Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
