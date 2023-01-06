Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,036 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,089 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 118.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $81.51 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.