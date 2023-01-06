BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Head to Head Comparison

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BlackBerry and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A Autodesk 2 5 14 0 2.57

Autodesk has a consensus target price of $239.43, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

42.4% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -13.77% -7.84% -4.58% Autodesk 12.64% 108.29% 10.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million 2.85 $12.00 million ($0.56) -6.29 Autodesk $4.39 billion 8.96 $497.00 million $2.83 64.34

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats BlackBerry on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.