BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 10.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. 490,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,509,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.
BlackBerry Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
