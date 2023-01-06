BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Up 10.9%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.67. 490,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,509,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

