BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196,616 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $63,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.4% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

