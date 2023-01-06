Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Block Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a PEG ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Macquarie raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

