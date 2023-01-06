Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,032 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Block Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58, a PEG ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 2.35.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Block
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Block (SQ)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.