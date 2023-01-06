Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

