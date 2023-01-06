Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,246,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,367,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.89.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $163.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $289.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

