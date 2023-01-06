BMO Capital Markets Lowers Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $35.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 353.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $320.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

