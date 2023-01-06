Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

