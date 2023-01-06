Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.93

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 156159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.72 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.11.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$70.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 3.1652758 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$148,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

