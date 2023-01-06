Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCLI opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCLI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

