Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

BLIN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

