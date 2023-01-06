Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %
BLIN stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.20.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
