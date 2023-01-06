Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Broadcom worth $98,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after buying an additional 584,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in Broadcom by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Broadcom by 540,045.2% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 334,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,394,000 after purchasing an additional 334,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

AVGO opened at $555.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $648.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

