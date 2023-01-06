Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $192.67

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

WILYY stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19. Demant A/S has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

