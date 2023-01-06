Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Target Price at $175.56

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.56.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $234.32.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.