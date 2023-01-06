Brokerages Set Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) PT at $28.22

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of GTBIF opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

