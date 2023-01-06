Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $96.83

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.7 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.