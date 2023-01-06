Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Target Price at $85.00

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $906,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 222.5% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

SIG stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

