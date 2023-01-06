Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$100.09

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$86.41 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.14.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$15.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total transaction of C$623,908.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,478,905.44.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

