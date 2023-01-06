Brokers Issue Forecasts for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NSA opened at $35.83 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 234.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

