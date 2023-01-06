Brokers Offer Predictions for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.83.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.