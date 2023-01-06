Brokers Offer Predictions for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year. The consensus estimate for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 2.6 %
OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.26.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
