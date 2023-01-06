Brokers Set Expectations for Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hayward in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Hayward stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $245.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 918.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

