Brokers Set Expectations for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will earn $74.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.44 per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

MRNA stock opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.23. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $241.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $5,291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $5,291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,892,216.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock worth $72,171,486 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

