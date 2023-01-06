Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $16.63 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

